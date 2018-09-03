Blind man terrorised by Lancing gang pleads for more police patrols

A blind man who has been terrorised by a gang in Lancing has called on the police to do more patrols to deter them.

Phil Mitchell first noticed the young people causing trouble late on Tuesday, August 24, when they were kicking a ball at his door.

Phil Mitchell, 61, from Lancing

He confronted them and received ‘a barrage of abuse’, but they returned two days later and violently kicked the front door of his house in Penstone Park, Lancing.

After calling the police on the first occasion, he claimed he was told by the operator that they could not send a patrol due to a ‘lack of resources’ but if he took the matter into his own hands, they may have to send a police car to arrest him.

The father and lorry driver said it was ‘maddening’: “All I’m asking is for the police to make their presence known.

“The last time I paid my council tax, I believe it involved paying for policing – but what is the good of that if you are not getting any protection?”

On the Friday night, Phil and his wife were woken up by what they thought was their house being raided by police – and Phil fell over twice while trying to put clothes on to go downstairs.

By the time he got there, the youths were at the bottom of the road.

The 61-year-old, who was left with severe tunnel vision after a stroke, feared they could come back.

He said: “It might sound petty to some people, but when you are blind, you feel vulnerable.”

In response, a Sussex Police spokesman said incidents of young people causing noise and intimidation had been reported in the area north of Lancing railway station between 9pm and 4am, ‘with vulnerable people among those being affected’.

They said: “Anyone experiencing problems, or with knowledge of who is involved in causing disturbances, is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 711 of 24/08.

“In an emergency, dial 999.”