Firefighters were called to a blaze which broke out at Arundel McDonald’s late on Friday night (February 9).

Crews rushed to the fire in a single story outbuilding at the fast food restaurant in Crossbush Service station, Lyminster Road, at 11.35pm.

Four appliances were sent and a high pressure hose reel and one jet were used to tackle the flames.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was an ‘accidental ignition’.