Blaze at Oval Race Track in Angmering

A fire has broken out at Oval Race Track in Angmering this morning (Monday, May 27).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involves a 40ft container with gas cylinders inside.

Several fire engines attended the scene in Water Lane after receiving reports of the incident.

The fire service said the fire is now under control and the number of firefighters is being scaled down. Some are remaining at the scene as a precaution.

It is advising people to avoid the area and asking residents to keep their windows and doors closed.