Birthday vigil to be held for missing Worthing woman Georgina Gharsallah

A birthday vigil is set to be held for a Worthing mother-of-two who has been missing for more than eight months.

On Monday at 7.30pm, to mark the 31st birthday of Georgina Gharsallah, her family are holding a candlelit vigil outside Worthing railway station.

Missing woman Georgina Gharsallah. Sussex Police

Georgina was last seen a 9.30am on Wednesday, March 7 at the Clifton Food and Wine off licence store in Clifton Road, Worthing.

As the months passed with no news and police leads dried up, Andrea Francis, Georgina’s mother, led a campaign to find her daughter.

She appeared on This Morning and has put up missing people posters around the town, including Broadwater bridge.

Police described her as white, 5ft 4ins tall, dark hair and a piercing on her upper lip.

If anyone has seen Georgina, they can call police on 101.