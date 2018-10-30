Birthday vigil held for missing Worthing mum Georgina Gharsallah

A birthday vigil has been held for Worthing mother-of-two Georgina Gharsallah.

The forecourt outside Worthing railway station was bathed in a soft light yesterday evening as wellwishers left messages of hope and lit candles to mark the missing woman's 31st birthday.

A vigil was held for Georgina Gharsallah outside Worthing railway station last night

Her mother Andrea Gharsallah led the vigil. Speaking to cameramen filming the event, she said: "Georgina, if you are watching this now or you can see this, we'd like to let you know we are thinking of you on your birthday and we are sorry that you can't be with us. We miss you and we love you, and we want you to come home.

"We are here with all these people that are supporting us, and we are here to light candles of hope for your birthday.

"We miss you so much. Please let us know that you are safe."

Georgina was last seen at 9.30am on Wednesday, March 7 at the Clifton Food and Wine off licence store in Clifton Road, Worthing. Click here to read more.

A vigil was held for Georgina Gharsallah outside Worthing railway station last night

This comes as Sussex Police announced a £5,000 reward for information that could lead them to finding Georgina yesterday to coincide with her birthday.

Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell said: “Monday should have been a celebration for Gina’s birthday, but instead it is an extremely distressing time for her family and friends.

“It has now been seven months since anyone has seen or heard from Gina and her family are desperate to hear from her.

“Despite the ongoing enquiries, led by the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, there has been no information as to where she is.

A vigil was held for Georgina Gharsallah outside Worthing railway station last night

“Each reported sighting has been fully investigated, but sadly to date, none have proven to be Gina.

“We are now offering a reward of up to £5000 for information that leads directly to her being located and we are urging the public to get in contact with us immediately if they remember anything.

“Did you see her on the day of her disappearance? Have you seen or spoken to Gina since this date? These are questions we would like everyone to answer.

“Gina, if you are reading this, please get in contact with either us, your family or your friends. Everyone is desperate to know that you are safe.”

Georgina is white, 5’ 4” and was last seen with shoulder-length dark hair and a Monroe-style piercing above her lip. She has links to Worthing, Brighton and London and she could have travelled to one of these areas.