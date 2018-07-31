Birthday celebrations at Littlehampton St Barnabas House charity shop

Staff and customers enjoyed a party at the St Barnabas House hospice shop in Littlehampton town centre as they celebrated the newly-refurbished store’s 20th birthday.

A week of essential maintenance work meant the shop was closed after a half-price sale, with the grand reopening taking place last Friday.

Littlehampton St Barnabas House shop reopens after refurbishment. Picture by Derek Martin dm1874359a.

Mayor of Littlehampton Billy Blanchard-Cooper joined in with the fun day which featured popcorn, candyfloss, face painting and a raffle run by members of the 7th Littlehampton Cubs.

Suzanne Bennett, store manager, said: “I’d like to thank everyone for coming along today on the Littlehampton store’s 20th birthday. I’d also like to thank all of the supporters of the St Barnabas House hospice over the years and also all of my volunteers here at the store and especially all of our donors and customers. We look forward to welcoming you here at our newly refurbished store soon in the future.”

Details of this shop and all of the St Barnabas House shops can be found at www.stbh.org.uk/shops or call 01903 275660 for more information.

