Beach huts demolished on Felpham seafront as part of Arun investment

Residents who said they were ‘dismayed and surprised’ to see Felpham’s blue and yellow beach huts being demolished have welcomed the news the work is in order to build replacements.

A spokesman for Arun District Council confirmed the project is part of the council’s capital improvement programme.

DM1831884a.jpg. Beach huts demolished on The Esplanade, Felpham. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180313-175206008

They said: “We believe our investment in the new beach huts will lift the appearance of this beautiful seaside area as the existing timber beach huts had served their time well and were beginning to look tired and were in need of extensive work.”

The huts, which have been specially designed for the council, are reported to be the same as ones in Littlehampton, built to ‘withstand harsh marine environments’, be ‘more secure’ and will ‘dramatically reduce maintenance costs’, the spokesman added.

Installation, which the council hopes to begin on Tuesday and complete by March 29, in time for Easter weekend, may result in access being restricted in the area but the spokesman reassured ‘disruption will be kept to a minimum’.

A couple of the former beach huts have been gifted to community groups to use for their projects, the spokesman added.

