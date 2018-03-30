Be ‘egg-stra’ safe this weekend by testing your smoke alarm

The fire service has warned people in Sussex to be ‘egg-stra’ safe this weekend by testing their smoke alarm.

A spokesman said on Facebook: “We hope everyone has a lovely Easter bank holiday weekend. Make sure you are egg-stra safe by testing your smoke alarm.”

The warning comes at the start of a long bank holiday weekend and with schools breaking up for two weeks yesterday.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “With a lot of people being off work and schools off, more people are going to be at home, so this makes it more important to test your alarm.

“People might be having big family gatherings at home – so this makes it more important too.”