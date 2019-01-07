Bayside Apartments: Worthing cranes given names after competition

They have been a fixture of the Worthing skyline for months and now the cranes working on the Bayside Apartments finally have names.

Pam Skelton, 65, from Goldsmith Road in Worthing, won – opting for Peter and Pan, after the playground which used to be on the site.

Pam Skelton with the plaque SUS-190701-151835001

Until now, the cranes had been known as TC1 Jaso J160 saddle-jib and TC2 Jaso J160 saddle-jib.

Mrs Skelton said she chose the names as a reminder of the past, as she used to take her two daughters, now in their 30s, to play at the Peter Pan playground.

In a twist of fate, one of her daughters has snapped up one of the apartments before their planned completion date next year, although developers Roffey Homes were unaware so as to not influence the outcome of the competition.

“I was over the moon,” she said.

Bayside Apartments are being built on the site of the old Aquarena

“You don’t normally expect to win these things. I had had a bit of a bad time as my husband passed away a few weeks before and this gave me a little lift.

“It was a little light out of a dark place.”

Mrs Skeldon’s husband, Don, had been suffering from dementia before sadly passing away aged 80.

A plaque has been erected on the site displaying the names and Mrs Skelton as the competition winner.

Bayside Apartments are being built on the site of the old Aquarena

The luxury flats, which will include an apartment block and a 15-storey tower, are being built on the site of the old Aquarena in Brighton Road.

The complex will consist of 141 one, two and three bedroom apartments as well as a seafront café and private health club which will boast a pool, spa, steam room, sauna and gym.

Read more about the Bayside apartments here:

Half of apartments at Worthing Aquarena site sold two years before launch

Bayside Apartments are being built on the site of the old Aquarena

New Bayside development on Aquarena site will benefit Worthing