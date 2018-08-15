Award-winning pie shop set for grand unveiling

An award-winning pie shop is preparing for its official opening on Saturday.

Turner’s Pies opened on Monday in Broadwater Street West – but the grand opening will take place on Saturday at 10am, with the mayor of Worthing Paul Baker cutting the ribbon.

The Bognor-based family business is highly acclaimed, being named Supreme Champions at the British Pie Awards this year and having their meaty morsels sold in Harrods since 2013.

Joe Turner, store manager, said: “It gives me great pleasure to bring Turner’s Pies to Broadwater. We really get a great sense of community from the local area and we are excited to be part of that.

“As the name suggests we’re quite good at making pies but that’s not all you can expect from us. Our no-nonsense, good old fashioned favourites will be baked daily in store for your whole family to enjoy.”

Their pie range includes steak and ale, steak and Stilton, chicken and ham, steak and kidney, minced beef and onion, and gluten-free options.