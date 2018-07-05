Author invites children to hunt for hidden book in Worthing

A children’s author is planting a literary surprise somewhere in Worthing for a lucky child to discover.

This Saturday, July 7, 39-old Kerry Gibb will be hiding a copy of her book, It’s a Kid’s Life: Arch Enemies, with a special message inside.

The book which will be hidden - It's a Kid's Life: Arch Enemies SUS-180407-132848001

“The plan is for someone to find it, read it, enjoy it, take a picture for social media and then rehide it,” she said.

“Then we can see how far away the book gets – who knows who could end up reading it.”

Mrs Gibb, who lives in Woking, said she first trialled the scheme in her home town with surprising results.

“My mum lives in Worthing, hence the connection, but I initially tried it in Woking,” she said.

“I hid it near where my son takes swimming lessons and a couple of weeks later noticed a child at the swimming pool reading my book.

“I went over to introduce myself and they showed me the message on the inside cover. It was amazing.”

Mrs Gibb has four children of her own so it is no surprise the book, which is aimed at seven to 11 year olds, follows the exploits of four mischievious brothers.

She will be hiding the book in a transparent folder to protect it from the elements, somewhere in Worthing.

The message inside encourages the lucky child to write their name and where they found the book on blank pages at the front before rehiding it.

“It might be that I never see the book again, but it’s just a bit of fun so we’ll see,” said Mrs Gibb.

It’s a Kid’s Life: Arch Enemies is Mrs Gibb’s third self-published book and the sequel to It’s a Kid’s Life.