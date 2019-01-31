Attractive house close to The Angmering School on the market for £340,000

This attractive, three bedroom, semi-detached house is situated less than half a mile from Angmering village square.

The property, in Oakwood Drive, is less than a quarter of a mile from The Angmering School while the railway station is about three quarters of a mile away.

Property

| More properties on the market – Refurbished Rustington house with spacious extended living area within easy reach of the seafront; Extended four bedroom Victorian house with superb open-plan kitchen and living area; Refurbished Arundel apartment available to rent in historic town centre; This Angmering character home has been completely refurbished; Clapham bungalow in picturesque surroundings and views across fields; Lancing seafront apartment with panoramic sea views |

Step into a neat and welcoming entrance hall with understairs storage cupboard and separate downstairs cloakroom.

The spacious living room enjoys a great deal of natural light courtesy of the southerly aspect window and has double doors opening to generous kitchen and dining room, affording tiled flooring, double doors to the rear garden and a wealth of fitted storage units with integrated appliances.

Upstairs you will benefit from three bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes and one with en-suite shower room, a splendid bathroom with fitted suite and a landing with cupboard over stairs housing a new boiler and hot water cylinder.

Property

The enclosed 31ft by 29ft rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a small patio area.

A side courtesy door leads to the brilliant double garage, with power, light and an up-and-over door, with ample off-road parking to the front.

Guide price: £340,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA. Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com

Property

Property

Property

Property