At what age should people consider not driving?

The Duke of Edinburgh’s collision in a Range Rover at the age of 97 has raised the question of what age should you consider not getting behind the wheel anymore.

The number of over-seventies holding a driving licence is now past the 4 million mark.

No Caption ABCDE PNL-180808-104822001

As it stands, there are around 169 British 100 year olds with a driving licence.

SEE ALSO: Hastings man convicted of dangerous driving and racially aggravated threatening behaviour

There is currently no age limit for holding a licence, drivers over 70 simply renew it and self-certify their fitness every three years. However, a few years ago a judge warned that family and friends have a duty to monitor the abilities of older relatives.

In a national survey most respondents said they felt drivers over 70 should retake their test every three years.

The AA, believes the answer is to keep mature drivers on the road safely for longer and encourage them to start taking an annual driving assessment. An independent instructor will take an honest overview of their skills and can gently help them and their family to decide when the time has come to hand in their licence.

Assessments are available from the AA, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents and through the Institute of Advanced Motorists.

See also: Temperatures set to plummet in Hastings and Rother

See also: Unwanted black cats facing a lonely year without a loving home