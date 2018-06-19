Asda resubmits plans for petrol station along A259

Plans for a petrol station at the Asda superstore in Ferring are back on the table.

Arun District Council rejected a planning application for a six pump station with 12 filling positions and a drive-to-pay kiosk in May, citing the closeness of two jet washes to residential properties nearby as the main reason for refusal.

But now, the supermarket has resubmitted plans to Arun, removing the jet washes – paving the way for it to be approved by the planning committee.

Arun District Councillor Roger Elkins has campaigned against the petrol station on behalf of residents in his ward.

Reacting to the news, he said: “The removal of those car washes should make a considerable improvement to what was previously submitted.”

However, he still had some concerns with the new application. He said: “I still feel that the location at this point isn’t an ideal location, being adjacent to people’s properties.

“It is quite a large facility they want to build there; what impact might that have on the traffic movements on the A259?”

The location of the filling station was another concern, he said: “It is very visually prominent – the Asda store itself, which caused concern at the time, was set well back from the road, it doesn’t really catch your eye. But filling stations are a lot more visual.”

He was also concerned about the proposed opening hours of the filling station: 6am to midnight, seven days a week.

Speaking at the time the initial plans were rejected, Philli Fuller, who lives nearby, said: “We are not opposed to the idea of a petrol station but we just don’t want it right next to our home.”