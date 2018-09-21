Arundel woman loses parcel after delivery into her black rubbish bin

An Arundel woman returned from holiday to find her parcel had been left in a ‘safe place’ – her black waste bin.

Carol Jones, of Jarvis Road, has been left without running water in her kitchen after the replacement taps she ordered were taken away in the weekly bin collection.

Her family’s home was in the process of being repaired after flooding had severely damaged their kitchen, so the taps were essential to returning running water.

To their disbelief, courier company Hermes has said it had no responsibility to correct the mistake as the parcel was delivered ‘to the correct address’.

Mrs Jones pointed out that she does not live in a bin.

“It beggars belief to think that someone would just shove it in the bin,” she said.

“Hermes said it had been posted through the letterbox, but the delivery slip clearly says it was in the black bin.

“The taps cost £47.99 plus delivery and Hermes is refusing to take any responsibility.”

Mrs Jones had asked for the parcel to be left with neighbours if nobody was there to receive it.

In a ‘live chat’ between Mrs Jones and the courier’s customer service team on the delivery company’s website, she said she was told to contact the provider of the taps, Laptronix to resolve the problem.

But upon doing so, Laptronix referred her back to the delivery company, saying it was their responsibility.

Mrs Jones said: “I don’t have time to be chasing people up for a refund.”

Mrs Jones works as a commissioner of short breaks for special needs children and at a school for ‘looked after’ children – young people who are in the care of the local authority.

Hermes was approached for comment.

The firm did not get in touch to provide a response by the time the Gazette went to press.