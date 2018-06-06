Arundel Wetland Centre celebrates bug month with moth workshops

Pale hassock, flame-shouldered and light brocade sound like a fashion show but these creatures may eat the clothes instead of wear them.

These are moths found at Arundel Wetland Centre by reserve manager Paul Stevens on his wildlife surveys.

The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) monitors all wildlife on site including the moth population.

Now you can get hands on with nature, helping Paul check the moth traps.

Get close up views of these creatures in two moth mornings during bug month this June at the centre.

Whether you are a moth enthusiast or just love nature you will enjoy this unique experience.

Paul Stevens said: “There are a multitude of moths about from micro-moths, day flyers to the large hawkmoths that can fill the palm of your hand. On the workshop we will unload the moths from the trap placing them temporarily into specimen bottles, ID them, and then set them free.”

The workshops run 9.30-10.30am on Sunday June 10 or Saturday June 23. Cost is £7 per person plus admission to the wetland centre, free for WWT members. You must book in advance by calling the centre on 01903 881530.

The centre cares for over 40 species of rare wildfowl from around the world in their living collection. The centre also has eight wildlife hides to watch British wildlife from, an SSSI reedbed which is one of the largest in Sussex and guided wetland boat safaris. Arundel Wetland Centre is open seven days a week from 9.30am-5.30pm, located at BN18 9PB. Visit wwt.org.uk/arundel for more.