Arundel scout leader honoured for 30 years hard work

An Arundel scout leader has been honoured for an amazing 30 years of work with the group.

Mayor of Arundel Angela Standing presented the annual Community Award to Gill Hart from the 1st Arundel (Earl of Arundel’s Own) Scout Group.

Speaking at the ceremony on Thursday, Mrs Standing said: “There are around 70 groups and organisations in Arundel ranging from the young with the Youth Club and Scouting Organisation to senior citizens with the Lavinian Club and this is an opportunity where we get to say thank you to all of Arundel’s unsung heroes.

“Gill has been giving her time to the scouting movement for over 30 years.

“Generations of Arundel residents have benefitted from her scouting skills, in helping young people reach their potential.

“With her endless enthusiasm, dedication, care, tireless support and fundraising she is the backbone of the Arundel Scout Group.”

The public is invited each year to nominate groups or individuals for the annual Arundel Town Council’s Community Award and the winner is chosen by the full council.