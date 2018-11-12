Arundel Remembrance Sunday commemorations: 'a truly special day'

The mayor of Arundel has described the town's commemorations of Remembrance Sunday as a 'truly special day'.

The Royal British Legion held a service of remembrance yesterday at 10.45am at the war memorial in the town square.

Hundreds turned out in Arundel to pay their respects to the soldiers who died in the First World War on the centenary of Armistice Day yesterday. Picture: Charles Waring

The service featured readers from St Philips Catholic School and Arundel Church of England School, together with the Arundel Cathedral Choir and St Nicholas Church Choir.

There was also a wreath-laying ceremony, with the Duke of Norfolk present.

Read more:

Remembrance Sunday: huge crowds in Littlehampton honour soldiers on Armistice centenary

Remembrance Sunday: Centenary stone unveiled at Littlehampton housing development

Arundel mayor Lucy Ashworth, who was in attendance, said: "It was a truly special day and a fitting tribute to the 93 lives lost in Arundel."

Hundreds turned out in Arundel to pay their respects to the soldiers who died in the First World War on the centenary of Armistice Day yesterday.

She said the town had 'fully embraced' the centenary through the national There But Not There campaign, which has seen silhouettes of soldiers erected across the country.

She said: “In this special centenary year, the Arundel community has worked together to pay tribute to the soldiers who gave their lives in war. As you enter the town, from either direction, you will see the most incredible Tommy figures which sets the scene for the whole town."

A large 'Tommy', three metres tall and weighing 800kg, was made by Littlehampton Welding and installed at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, headquarters of the campaign.

The steel template that remained, showing the silhouette of the soldier, was erected in Arundel.

Arundel Town Council also installed 93 smaller silhouettes at Arundel Cathedral and St Nicholas Church, which the mayor described as 'the biggest installation of its kind in the South East'.

The town also launched its own campaign, Arundel Remembers, which was 'put together to ensure that all generations continue to appreciate the loss of life in battle and the impact it had on a small town such as ours', the mayor said.

She said: "I would like to thank all those who have contributed to Arundel Remembers programme as it portrays a fitting tribute from the town.”