Arundel MP ‘still believes bypass will go ahead’ after legal challenge granted

An MP said he believed the Arundel Bypass will still go ahead after the legal challenge to the plans was granted by the High Court.

A judicial review into the public consultation on the bypass, run by Highways England last year, will be heard after historian Emma Tristram launched a campaign against it.

An artist's impression of how the new A27 could look. Picture: Highways England SUS-180515-121506001

In a tweet yesterday, Arundel & South Downs MP Nick Herbert said: “I hope and believe that judicial review of the Arundel bypass consultation will uphold the process and this much-needed road to relieve the historic town and the South Downs of traffic will go ahead asap – and so I believe do most local people.”

Horsham District Council and Arun District Council both voted in favour of calling on the South Downs National Park Authority to drop its legal challenge. A private application for a judicial review, brought forward by Dr Tristram of Binsted, has also been approved for consideration.

An offline bypass, option 5A, was selected as the preferred route and announced by Highways England in May this year.

Alan Feist, Highways England programme leader, responded: “We understand the strength of feeling about the Arundel Bypass, and we fully recognise the special environments and cultural heritage around Arundel.

“The route we announced earlier this year has strong support and provides the best balance between improving journeys and limiting the impact on the built and natural environment and on urban and rural communities.

“It takes the A27, which currently runs straight through the national park, away to the south. A better A27 will draw traffic away from other, smaller roads through the national park, it will also reduce traffic in and around Arundel.

“We want to work with people to ensure we can maximise the benefits of this significant infrastructure investment and limit its impacts.

“We stand by the consultation process and will defend any legal challenge.

“In the meantime, we are continuing to progress the project and working with key stakeholders to maximise benefits.”