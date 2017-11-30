Arundel children raise hundreds for Pudsey

Children at Arundel Church of England Primary School enjoyed a visit from Pudsey Bear when they joined schools around the country in fundraising for BBC Children In Need.

Pupils took part in an exciting talent contest, singing, dancing and performing magic tricks for the good cause.

James Cox, maths lead, said: “One of the values in our school is Love thy Neighbour, and we encourage co-operative behaviour and and helping others – the main values of Children in Need’.”

The children helped raise £476.31 for the charity.