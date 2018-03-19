Arundel Age UK coffee morning success

Jo Barlett, Susan Brigstock-Parker (both Age UK West Sussex), Jackey Burzio, and Malcolm Farquharson taken at the coffee morning
Arundel Coop and Arundel Museum joined forces with Age UK West Sussex to work together to run a free coffee morning.

Jackey Burzio, Arundel Coop pioneer, was able to provide information on fair trading as part of fair trading fortnight. While talking at Arundel Museum, Susan Brigstock-Parker and Malcolm Farquharson gave out information on the various volunteers opportunities they have within Age UK West Sussex.

Susan said: “What a fantastic opportunity it was to work together with others interested in supporting community events.”

For more information, contact Susan Brigstock-Parker 01903 717130.