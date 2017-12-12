Arun’s £400k savings set to boost fly-tipping effort

More resources to tackle fly-tipping have been announced by Arun District Council.

The news is a result of a three-year extension has been awarded to the company which manages the rubbish, recycling and street cleaning for Arun.

In a statement Arun said figures show the current service is ‘performing well’ and that the contract will deliver ‘close to £400,000 savings a year’.

These funds, the council stated, will allow more resources to go towards promoting recycling and tackling fly-tipping.

It will also means the current Project Officer post will be retained which helps meet West Sussex Waste Partnership objectives around educating residents about what can and cannot be recycled.

The announcement means Biffa Municipal Ltd will hold the contract until 2023 as it follows the current initial three-year contract which began in February this year.

The decision to extend the contract was made by Arun District Council’s Cabinet at a meeting on Monday.

