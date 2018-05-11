Arun gets set for royal wedding celebrations

As the district gets set to celebrate the royal wedding, the council has revealed two screenings are planned on May 19.

A spokesman for Arun District Council said the events will take place at Hotham Park from 11am and Arundel Town Council has arranged a screening at Herrington’s field.

The plan for the big day

In the Chichester district four road closures have been detailed. They are the eastern end of Beech Avenue, (8.30am to 7pm), Westgate, Chichester (8.30am to 7pm), Whyke Lane (4pm to 8pm), and Vanzell Road, Midhurst (9am to 8pm), – all listed for street parties.

In addition, the Sussex Wing Air Cadet Parade will see East Street and West Street (2pm to 2.30pm outward, 4.30pm to 4.45pm return journey) closed to traffic, including pedal cycles.

Students at The Prebendal School are also set to mark Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day with a celebratory street party on May 18 in the playground at lunchtime.

