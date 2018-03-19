Appeal for witnesses after ‘vicious attack’ on Littlehampton man

Police are investigating a ‘vicious attack’ on a 54-year-old man outside his garage in Littlehampton.

The man had challenged two boys who were in his garage at the rear of his address in Norfolk Road at around 2pm on Saturday (March 17), police said.

As he tried to detain one of the boys, who were part of a group of six, the boy broke free, according to police.

The victim then felt a blow to the left hand side of his head and went down to his knees as he was punched in the side of his head.

He was then punched in the side of the head causing extensive bruising, police said.

He made his way to Worthing Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Nothing was stolen.

The first suspect for this unprovoked attack is described as a white boy with ginger/red hair, aged around 14 or 15, wearing dark clothing and tracksuit bottoms elasticated at the bottom, police said.

He is believed to have thrown the first punch.

The other suspect, who is believed to have kicked the victim in the head whilst he was on his knees, is described as being of mixed race with curly hair and a spotty complexion, police said.

PC Dan Bridger said: “If you can help us locate or identify the suspects, please get in touch with us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 591 of 17/03.”