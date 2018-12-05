Appeal for wheelchairs to be returned to Worthing Hospital

A charity is appealing for wheelchairs to be returned to Worthing Hospital.

The Friends of Worthing Hospital said it purchased 20 new ergonomic wheelchairs for the hospital in 2012 at a cost of £18,166.

A spokesman for the charity said in a statement on social media: “Unfortunately it would appear that over time most of the wheelchairs have not been returned and consequently there is now a shortage of wheelchairs at the hospital for the use by patients and visitors.”

The spokesman said there were ‘many genuine reasons’ why patients who had been loaned the wheelchairs may have perhaps been unable to return them.

However the spokesman said: “The Friends would be very grateful for the return of any chairs found around and about Worthing and the surrounding areas.”

The wheelchairs bear a ‘distinctive’ Friends of Worthing Hospitals logo.

The spokesman appealed for people to look out for the wheelchairs in the area.

