Police aregrowing ‘increasingly concerned’ for a missing teenage girl who has a serious hand injury.

Arun Police says Mia Thornton was last seen on Tuesday (January 21) in Littlehampton.

The 16-year-old had a serious hand injury that needs medical attention, police said.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a mustard coloured jacket.

If you have any information call 101 quoting 1079 of 21/01.