Police are appealing for help to trace a vehicle that was reported stolen in the Yapton area on July 11.

A police spokesperson said: “It is a black Vauxhall Astra, registration VK13 FGN and it is possible that it may be parked or have been abandoned in Littlehampton, Worthing or surrounding areas.”

To report information, contact Sussex police online at www.sussex.police.uk/appealresponse, or call 101, quoting serial 372 of 12/07.