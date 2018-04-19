Appeal after Angmering teen goes missing

Police are appealing for information about a missing 15-year-old from Angmering.

Chloe Postlethwaite was last seen on Friday (April 13), in Angmering but has not been seen since, police said.

It is believed she may have gone to Brighton, Worthing and Angmering, a spokesman said.

She also has connections in London and uses the rail network to travel.

She is 5ft 5in of medium build with dyed blonde hair with brown roots.

She was last seen wearing black Adidas leggings, black trainers and a pink top.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1258 of 13/04.