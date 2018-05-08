Animals join in the fun for care home open day

Four-legged friends and guests from the community visited residents at Darlington Court in Rustington to help celebrate National Care Home Open Day.

The chefs prepared a Commonwealth-inspired buffet lunch and Animal Magic took along animals including a meerkat, wallaby and parrot.

Julie Bartholomew, customer relations manager at the Care UK home, said: “We had a fantastic afternoon. The residents all really enjoyed making homemade buntings to decorate the home and it was lovely to see how much the residents enjoyed interacting with the animals.

“Care Home Open Day is all about building bridges with our local community and showing what life in a care home is really like, so it was fantastic to see so many of our neighbours come along to celebrate.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the people of Littlehampton, for making the day so special.”