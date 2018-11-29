Animals in Christmas outfits sought for St Barnabas House Pet Festive competition

St Barnabas House hospice is inviting pet owners to send in photos of their beloved animals getting into the festive spirit.

The light-hearted competition celebrates furry friends which are a common sight at the hospice, providing faithful companionship and bringing joy to patients and their families during difficult times.

Candy and May have entered the Pet Festive competition in their elf outfits

Pictures of Christmassy companions will be judged by patients in the Day Hospice, with Joanne Quilter from Paws Play and Stay in Rustington as chairman of the panel.

The winner will get a bottle of champagne to enjoy over the festive period, so they can drink a toast to their precious pet.

If your pet loves to pose in front of the camera, visit www.stbh.org.uk/petfestive to register and submit your favourite festive photo.

Pet owners must be aged 18 or over and should send in their photo by midnight on Friday, December 14.

There is a suggested donation of £5 per entry to raise money for the hospice's services.

