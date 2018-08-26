Angmering woman is regional finalist in Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year

An Angmering woman has been chosen from thousands of proud glasses wearers as a regional finalist for Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year.

Julie Dillamore, 64, could follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Love Island star Alex Miller, winning £10,000 and the opportunity to mingle with the stars at the awards ceremony.

Julie was invited to visit the Specsavers store in Rustington to receive a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a voucher for £125 towards new glasses.

Julie said: “I have worn glasses for nearly 15 years, and actually feel a bit more confident in my glasses than I do without them.

“As well as being essential for my sight, they have become a fashion accessory to me, so I really look forward to changing my glasses now to get a new look.

“Twiggy is a real style icon for me. She looks great in everything and is a real ambassador for ageing stylishly. It was lovely to find out I was a regional finalist, I am retired and look after my mum at the moment, so it was nice to get a call with such exciting news.”

There are five age categories to be won in the contest, plus the public vote for a favourite contestant through Facebook.

The awards were launched by Steps star Claire Richards earlier this year. If Julie wins her category, she will meet Claire and plenty of other celebrities at the awards ceremony at top London venue 8 Northumberland Avenue in October.

Rishi Patel, the Rustington store director, said: “Julie is a really deserving regional finalist for Spectacle Wearer of the Year.

“She has a great sense of style, and looked good in all the glasses she tried on when she came to see us.

“All of us at Specsavers Rustington were delighted to meet her and wish her every success with the rest of the competition.”

The judging panel will select one regional finalist from each age category to attend the final and a further ten will be chosen to compete for a place in the final, decided by Facebook likes.

Winners of each age category will win a VIP makeover, with one overall winner taking home the accolade of Spectacle Wearer of the Year, as well as the £10,000 prize.

