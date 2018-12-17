Angmering students put on Christmas fair raising more than £1,000 for charities

Year-seven students at The Angmering School worked hard to deliver a Christmas fair, raising more than £1,000 for their chosen charities.

Part of their futures lessons, the project enabled students to refine teamwork skills by sharing ideas to decide which charities to support, which products to sell and how to present them.

Darcey Bradford-Cooper and Lacey Scott- Palmer selling hot chocolate

Sally Rowe, subject leader for futures and insight, said: “The students’ communication skills were also put to the test when they had to phone their charities to gain permission to use the charity logo and request promotional goodies. It was a nerve-wracking experience for the students but they all rose to the challenge.

“The tasks were often very challenging but the students showed real determination and resilience when it became tough and students also demonstrated respect and support for each other.”

The students chose 19 charities to support and raised a total of £1,234.02.

One student said: “I had an amazing time at our year seven Christmas fair and learned so much about teamwork, how to co-operate more with others and also how to stay involved with all my team mates. We raised so much money for our charities and had a lot of fun.”

