Angmering students learn about careers from STEM professionals

Students from The Angmering School have been hearing from industry professionals to encourage them to consider jobs in scientific fields.

Year seven pupils are researching jobs in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) as part of their futures lessons, to encourage consideration of a job in these areas when they leave school.

Ray Faulkner and Jack Bloomfield from iRed with year seven students

All students from the year group have had the opportunity to research a STEM job and interview a visiting STEM professional about what their career involves.

Tina Goodman, careers leader, said: “We are keen to excite students about the world of work and expose them to a range of careers from an early age.”

They recently received a visit from Ray Faulkner and Jack Bloomfield from iRed, experts in infrared thermography and thermal imaging.

The visit included the opportunity to see and test the equipment used in this business including drones.

Dylan Pearce, year-seven student, said: “I wish we could do this all day.”

Other STEM visitors to the The Angmering School, in Station Road, have included engineers from Innovate UK, Eurotherm and a paediatric dietitian.

