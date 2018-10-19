Angmering character home has been completely refurbished with a stunning finish throughout

This character home in Angmering has been completely refurbished by the present owners in recent years.

The property, in Lansdowne Road, has a stunning finish throughout with stylish decoration, fitments, superb kitchen, bathroom and floor coverings, large gardens and off-street parking for several vehicles, plus a garage.

This home must be appreciated at the earliest possible time to avoid disappointment.

The pretty village of Angmering offers shops for everyday needs, pubs, restaurants and schools, as well as a mainline station with routes to London Victoria.

The larger coastal town of Worthing and the city of Chichester are both easily accessible and offer a greater range of both retail and leisure facilities.

Sporting amenities in the area include Lanes health club, racing at Goodwood and Fontwell, golf at Ham Manor, Rustington and Worthing, and sailing out of Chichester and Bosham Harbours.

The property is located near the South Downs National Park, with many footpaths and bridleways in the area for walking and riding.

The A27 and A24 are within easy reach, providing fast access to the M23 and Gatwick Airport.

Price £495,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk