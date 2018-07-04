AmeriCARna festival set to return to Horsham - bigger and better

Horsham’s AmeriCARna festival proved so popular last year it has been extended to the park, with even more entertainment on the day.

The AmeriCARna, in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice, is a free event and will return on Sunday September 30.

Horsham AmeriCARna SUS-170924-093855001

The focus will be on Horsham Town Centre and will extend into Horsham Park.

More classic American cars and bikes, rock’n’roll years music and entertainment are planned, along with new features, including American sports, a marching band, cheerleaders and a dedicated indoor venue being added at the town’s bowling alley.

The Almost Elvis Band are booked to close the show, back by popular demand.

Horsham AmeriCARna is a Horsham Time Well Spent event organised by Horsham District Council and partner organisations in support of the local economy.

Event Partners are welcomed and already include: St Catherine’s Hospice, Christ’s Hospital, Retroesque, Food Rocks, The Rec Rooms, Corvette Club UK, Hogs Back Harley Davidson Owners Club, Rockafellas, P&D Custom Bikes, Max’s Diner, Pilgrim Motorsports, Sussex Thunder, Blood Sweat & Gears, Toy Barnhaus, Dream Cars, Southern Transit and Baseball Softball UK.

