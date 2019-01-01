Ambulance service responded to 1,100 incidents over New Year’s Eve

The South East Coast Ambulance Service handled 200 calls an hour last night between midnight and 3am.

The figures from the NHS Foundation Trust came as part of a thank you to staff, volunteers and the public for their support during the busy Christmas and New Year period.

In the 12 hours between 5pm on December 31 and 5am on January 1, ambulance crews responded to 1,100 incidents.

There were also more than 2,500 calls throughout December 31 to the trust’s NHS 111 service.

Following increased demand over the Christmas period, the trust has thanked staff and volunteers for their hard work responding to patients as quickly as possible.

SECAmb chief executive Daren Mochrie said: “I’m extremely proud of everyone’s efforts last night and throughout the whole festive period.

“I would like to thank every member of staff and also our volunteers including our community first responders and chaplains for their commitment and professionalism at this busy time of year.

“It is always very humbling to see how everyone rises to the challenge when we face prolonged periods of pressure.

“I would also like to thank the families and loved ones of all our staff, as supporting someone working in the ambulance service is not easy, especially at this time of year.

“Finally, I would like to thank the public for the countless messages of support we have received in recent weeks and throughout the year. I wish everyone a happy and safe 2019.”

Demand for the ambulance service is expected to remain high throughout the winter.

People are urged to call 999 in the event of a serious or life-threatening emergency and use 111 for less serious incidents.

An emergency call should be made for heavy bleeding, unconciousness, sudden unexplained shortness of breath and indications of a heart attack, such as chest pain for more than 15 minutes.