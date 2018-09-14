All you need to know about this weekend’s Worthing Food & Drink Festival

A food festival which has become ‘one of the biggest’ free events of its kind on the south coast will return for its seventh year this weekend.

Worthing Food & Drink Festival will be held in Steyne Gardens on Saturday and Sunday, with a range of demonstrations and culinary delights available to taste.

The festival will be held in Steyne Gardens

Run by the Town Centre Initiative in partnership with Proto Restaurant Group, which runs Fish Factory, Food and the Fat Greek Taverna, the event will showcase Worthing’s flavours of the seaside.

Town centre manager Sharon Clarke said: “We are very excited to have the Food and Drink Festival back in Worthing for its seventh year.

“This festival is now one of the biggest free food festivals on the south coast and we can’t wait to showcase Worthing as a great place to eat and drink.”

Every year the event is headlined by a celebrity chef, with the likes of Rosemary Shrager and Jean-Christophe Novelli gracing the stage in previous years.

BBC Masterchef 2018 champion and Worthing resident Kenny Tutt will appear on Sunday, scheduled for a 45-minute demonstration between 2pm and 2.45pm.

The demonstrations will begin on Saturday at 11am with Blast Science, followed by Northbrook College, Warwick Street Kitchen, Proto Restaurant Group, Giuseppes Lite, an ice cream competition and We are Food Pioneers Community Interest Company, and will conclude with a wine tasting and talk.

Blast Science will return on Sunday alongside Northbrook College, Giuseppes Lite, and Warwick Street Kitchen.

They will be joined by Vice Puddings and the Dining Room, Jah Jyot Punjabi Street Food, Kenny and the Egremont.

Jonathan Nulty, who performs as ‘Singing Chef’ Jean de Rien, runs Vice Puddings and the Dining Room.

He said: “We want people to think of Worthing as the place to go to enjoy good food, as we have some amazing restaurants and talented chefs.

“Myself, Kenny and other local chefs hope that by supporting events such as The Worthing Food & Drink Festival, we can show people what the town has to offer and what calibre of top-quality, local food is available. We serve bream caught by Worthing’s fishermen and try to serve as much locally-sourced produce as possible.”

Stalls will be open between 10am and 5pm, with entry free.

For more information about the event, including a list of the food stalls pencilled in to attend, ranging from Greek souvlaki to falafal and cheese, log on to www.facebook.com/WorthingFoodDrinkFest