All you need to know about staying safe on the internet

Sessions to teach people how to protect themselves online are being held ahead of Safer Internet Day

West Sussex County Council is holding the workshops to promote online safety messages to mark the annual event on February 5.

How to stay safe online

This year’s theme is ‘together for a better internet’.

The council is also holding events in February to share online safety advice.

Debbie Kennard, the council’s cabinet member for safer, stronger communities, said: “Safer Internet Day is a great national initiative. There are so many benefits to using the internet but we also need to be aware of the risks.”

Anyone involved with youth and community groups is invited to the sessions being run in partnership with Barnardo’s:

There will be a session on Tuesday February 5 from 10am to midday at Billingshurst Community Centre and Monday February 11 from 10am to midday at Bersted Green Learning Centre in Bognor Regis.

An event for parents and carers is being run in partnership with NSPCC and Asphaleia on Thursday February 7 from 6pm to 8pm at Holbrook Primary School in Horsham.

A conference has also been organised next month for professionals who work with young people to share information about staying safe online.

Deborah added: “As technology continues to develop, it important we are proactively collaborating with partner organisations and community groups to provide the support and training necessary to help people identify possible risks and any safeguarding issues.”

For more information or to book a place at one of the sessions see www.westsussex.gov.uk/campaigns/stay-safe

For more information about staying safe online and to view the short film Together for a better internet in West Sussex, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/staying-safe-online

Information for parents and carers can be found at www.westsussex.gov.uk/media/12312/parent-carer-guide.pdf