Air ambulance lands at Angmering's Oval Raceway after car flips over

The air ambulance landed at Angmering's Oval Raceway after a car flipped over.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also attended the accident at the popular race track near Water Lane, Angmering.

The emergency services were called to the Oval Raceway in Angmering following reports a car had flipped over

They were called to the scene at 1.33pm to reports a driver was trapped in their car after their vehicle flipped over.

Two fire engines were sent, along with a heavy rescue tender and an officer.

By the time they had arrived, the driver had released themselves from the car, so the firefighters made sure the vehicle was stable before leaving at 2.02pm.

The driver was checked over at the scene by paramedics.

The air ambulance service and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.