A29 Pulborough: Drone images show extent of flooding

The road remains closed after Storm Dennis brought heavy rain to the area on Sunday. The fire service has carried out several rescues at the road on Monday (February, 17). A spokesman from Billingshurst Fire Station tweeted: "Crews currently on scene at another rescue from flooding on the A29. Please do not take the risk of driving through flooded water." Highways teams tackled 119 emergencies as Storm Dennis arrived in West Sussex over the weekend, after Storm Ciara caused 149 call-outs in just 24 hours the previous weekend.

Flooding at the A29 Pulborough Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

