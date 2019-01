A lorry caught fire on the A27 last night (Friday), causing significant delays between Fontwell and Arundel, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said emergency services attended the 'dangerous' blaze near The White Swan pub at 7.30pm, which had caused a full road closure.

Emergency services at the scene of a lorry fire on the A27

A police spokesman said: "There were no injuries but it caused significant disruption eastbound.

"It completely blocked off the road and caused heavy delays.

"The road was re-opened by 9pm."

*Video by Jack Chiverton