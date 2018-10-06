A27 lane closed in Arundel due to diesel spill

One lane has been closed on a stretch of the A27 in Arundel due to a diesel spill this morning.

Lane one is closed between the Slindon roundabout and the Fontwell roundabout due to the spill, according to police.

A Highways team is on its way to deal with the incident, said police.

Drivers are being asked to slow down.

Minimal delays are reported.

