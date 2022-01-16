A27 blocked near Angmering after pedestrian and lorry collide

A pedestrian has reportedly been involved in a collision with a lorry on the A27 this morning (Sunday, January 16).

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 10:52 am
Updated Sunday, 16th January 2022, 11:00 am

According to traffic reports, A27 Arundel Road is blocked westbound from The Petrol Station to A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction)

Traffic sensors suggest that vehicles cannot get past the scene.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

