A24 crash - Fire service called after serious accident leaves two people trapped

Firefighters were called to assist police officers and paramedics at the scene of a crash on the A24 at Findon this afternoon (Sunday, March 15).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called just after 1.45pm to rescue two people who were left trapped in the vehicle after the accident at the Findon roundabout

Firefighters rescued two people from the vehicle

The fire service, which sent two engines and a heavy rescue tender from Worthing, said crews extricated the two people before leaving the scene at 2.35pm.

A spokesman confirmed the causalities were left in the care of the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Sussex Police earlier said officers were on the scene of the 'single-vehicle crash', and were assessing its severity.

According to traffic reports, the A24 remains closed southbound more than two hours after the accident, which involved one vehicle and a fallen tree on Findon Bypass southbound at A280 Long Furlong Road.

