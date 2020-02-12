A&E worker at Worthing Hospital 'tests positive for coronavirus'

An A&E worker at Worthing Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.

The unnamed staff member is said to be among the eight people who have tested positive in the UK, according to national media including the BBC.

Worthing Hospital A&E

They are the second confirmed healthcare worker to test positive for the virus – now officially named Covid-19 – according to the BBC, after Brighton GP Catriona Greenwood contracted it at a chalet in a French ski resort.

Public Health England is contacting a small number of patients who were seen by the A&E worker, the BBC said, who it says has since followed advice to self-isolate.

The hospital is said to be operating as normal.

Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Worthing Hospital, and the Department of Health have been asked for statements.