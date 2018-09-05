77 homes proposed for former Daisy Fields campsite in Littlehampton

A former caravan park in Littlehampton could be the site of 77 new homes.

In a leaflet which will be sent out to residents as part of a public consultation, Thakeham Client outlined plans to demolish existing buildings and build the homes on the land south of Cornfield Close, Littlehampton – formerly the Daisy Fields campsite and caravan park owned by Les and Jean Rutherford (pictured above). Click here to read an interview with them.

Town councillor Derrick Chester helped save trees on the land which appeared to be at risk of being chopped down recently.

Residents have until September 20 to respond to the designs before the developers submit a planning application to Arun District Council.

Mr Chester said: “Local residents close to the site should receive this leaflet and if they don’t they can be picked up from Littlehampton Town Council.

“No planning application has yet been submitted so I urge residents to make their views known to the consultants, but still keep an eye out for the actual planning application to be submitted and make comments on that as well.”