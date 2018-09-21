50 per cent of apartments reserved at Lancing's new Sunbeam development

Half of the apartments have now been reserved at Roffey Homes' new Sunbeam development ahead of its completion in December.

The collection of 32 modern homes is positioned a stone’s throw from the seafront in South Street, Lancing, on the former site of The Bell Memorial Home, which closed in March 2016.

A computer generated illustration of what the completed Sunbeam development in Lancing will look like

The Sunbeam apartments have been designed to maximise light, space and comfort, and the majority offer two large double bedrooms, with en-suites to the masters – however two of the homes also incorporate a third bedroom in their layouts.

All have spacious open-plan living areas, designer kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, utility/storage rooms and high-quality fixtures and fittings.

Outside space is provided to each apartment, either in the form of balconies with glass balustrades to the upper floors, or small gardens at ground level, and there are larger terrace-style balconies to the top floor, to make the most of the views.

There is also private parking to the rear of the property, as well as landscaped grounds, cycle stores, interior designed communal areas, two passenger lifts to all floors and ramps for easy access.

An additional highlight of the Sunbeam apartments is the inclusion of a communal south-facing roof terrace to the third floor, which offers covered and open outdoor space with furniture and planting, and 180-degree views towards the sea.

There is also a small kitchenette and WC for residents adjoining the roof terrace.

Situated just nine miles from Brighton and less than 90 minutes by train from London, Sunbeam forms part of Lancing’s ongoing regeneration and is minutes from a convenience store, beachfront cafe and gym with direct sea views, while the village centre is just a ten-minute walk away.

Help to Buy is available and prices start from £280,000.

For further information or to book show home viewings call 01903 792177, visit www.sunbeamapartments.co.uk or drop in to Jacobs Steel in North Road, Lancing, BN15 9AB.

---

