1920s character home on a corner plot in a sought-after Worthing area

This very well presented detached three bedroom 1920s home in Worthing is within the sought-after Thomas A Becket and Broadwater Church of England school catchment areas.

The property, in South Farm Road, is in a great location on a corner plot and is filled with character.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall, WC, spacious L-shaped lounge/diner, east-facing sitting room, modern kitchen and a triple-aspect sitting room.

On the first floor there is a dual-aspect master bedroom, two further bedrooms and a contemporary family shower room.

Outside, there is a large shingled area providing off-road parking for three or four vehicles leading to an integral garage and external electric car charging point.

There is also a large lawned area to the front, while the feature sun-trap rear garden has a large decked area leading onto a large lawned area with a summerhouse and shed.

Shops, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance in Broadwater village, while buses run along the road and Worthing mainline station is also easily accessible.

Price offers in excess of £539,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 54 Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1BE. Telephone 01903 206000 or email: worthing@jacobs-steel.co.uk

