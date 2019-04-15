13 Worthing cats in need of a new home

Take a look through a gallery of some of the cats currently looking for a new home at Worthing Cat Welfare Trust.

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust was formed in 1995 by Iris Green and Sandra Collins to provide a safe and caring environment for abandoned, unwanted and distressed cats and kittens in the Worthing area. All cats inoculated, micro-chipped, neutered or spayed and, prior to re-homing, and are cared for in a number of shelters. The charity also has a Golden Oldies scheme for senior cats over ten years of age, which provides help to new owners with some of the higher veterinary costs of adopting older cats. There are currently more than 70 cats on the scheme. For more information about the charity or any of the cats, call 01903 883179 or 07818 824407, or visit www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org

Bella is a two-year-old, black and white, short-hair female. This little sweetheart is very nervous initially, but once she gets to know you, she will be lovely. It is important that she finds a home where there is quiet and lots of loving, patient reassurance. Worthing Cat Welfare Trust Buy a Photo

Coco is a five-year-old, grey-tortie female. She is a very pretty little cat who likes plenty of fuss and attention from her owners. She would be better off as an only cat and certainly does not like dogs. Worthing Cat Welfare Trust Buy a Photo

Lady is a six-year-old, long-haired tortie and white female. This lovely, friendly and playful little soul is very tactile. She previously lived with an elderly lady who had to go into care, but she should be fine in a family home with older children. Worthing Cat Welfare Trust Buy a Photo

Misty is a four-year-old, long-haired, black and white female. An absolutely gorgeous cat who loves to be brushed every day and have lots of fuss and cuddles. She is used to a family home with children around. Worthing Cat Welfare Trust Buy a Photo

