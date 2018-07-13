Worthing Museum wants you for First World War film project

Worthing Museum is joining forces with the Royal British Legion to say ‘Thank You’ to all who served, sacrificed and changed our world during the First World War.

To commemorate the centenary of the end of the war, the museum is inviting members of the public to share their ‘Thank You’ to camera over the next month and become part of its upcoming exhibition – World War One: 100 Years – in a unique film project.

The World War One: 100 Years exhibition will commemorate and remember the men and women who fought on the front line and on the homefront

The project will be made up of a sequence of video interviews to camera, real-life photographs and exhibition items, recognising the ordinary people who did extraordinary things for our country.

The exhibition commemorates and remembers the men and women who fought on the front line and on the homefront; with a key focus on Worthing during the First World War and the story of the men, both young and old, who fought in the Sussex Regiment, with archive images encapsulating these courageous troops.

This includes a narrative of events from 1914 to 1918, covering the war from the perspective of those at home in Worthing, and those who were fighting in France and the Middle East.

A collection of diaries, 'trench art', posters, personal letters and more from the museum’s collections heighten this narrative and will give attendees a chance to delve into the real life experiences of our Worthing heroes.

The exhibition will also focus on the training of the men who went to war, with a particular emphasis on the large camp near Shoreham which so many thousands passed through on their way to France and beyond.

The project, led by Worthing Museum and funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, explores the effect that training camp had on the community.

The exhibition and film campaign narrative will encapsulate the Legion’s motto – 'Live On – to the memory of the fallen and the future of the living' – and will inspire the public to show appreciation to our military, veterans and fallen heroes for the legacies they have left for us.

World War One: 100 Years will run from October 13 to February 2 with various events and activities taking place, but the museum is inviting members of the public to drop into the museum every Thursday from 10am to midday until August 16 to record their thank yous.

As part of the ‘ThankYou’ project the museum welcomes those coming to the museum to film their thoughts to bring in and share any items that are directly linked to the front line to help increase their battlefield display, ideally with a local connection – anything from bullet casings to tobacco tins.

For more information, visit www.worthingmuseum.co.uk